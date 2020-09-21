QTS Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.8% Upside

QTS Realty Trust with ticker code (QTS) now have 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 82 and 57 calculating the average target price we see 75.22. Now with the previous closing price of 63.33 this indicates there is a potential upside of 18.8%. The day 50 moving average is 67.16 and the 200 day MA is 63.21. The company has a market cap of $3,828m. Company Website: http://www.qtsdatacenters.com

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. QTS owns, operates or manages 25 data centers and supports more than 1,200 customers primarily in North America and Europe.

