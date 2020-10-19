QTS Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.3% Upside

QTS Realty Trust found using ticker (QTS) now have 18 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 82 and 57 calculating the mean target price we have 75.39. With the stocks previous close at 65.4 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 15.3%. The day 50 moving average is 64.71 and the 200 moving average now moves to 64.86. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,036m. Find out more information at: http://www.qtsdatacenters.com

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. QTS owns, operates or manages 25 data centers and supports more than 1,200 customers primarily in North America and Europe.

