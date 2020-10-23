QTS Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.4% Upside

QTS Realty Trust found using ticker (QTS) now have 18 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 82 and 57 and has a mean target at 75.39. Given that the stocks previous close was at 66.47 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 13.4%. The day 50 moving average is 64.67 while the 200 day moving average is 65.1. The market cap for the company is $4,091m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.qtsdatacenters.com

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. QTS owns, operates or manages 25 data centers and supports more than 1,200 customers primarily in North America and Europe.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn