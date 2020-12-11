Twitter
QTS Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.4% Upside

QTS Realty Trust found using ticker (QTS) have now 20 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 82 and 61 with the average target price sitting at 74.85. Given that the stocks previous close was at 59.23 this indicates there is a potential upside of 26.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 62.23 while the 200 day moving average is 64.97. The market cap for the company is $3,677m. Find out more information at: http://www.qtsdatacenters.com

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. QTS owns, operates or manages 27 data centers and supports more than 1,200 customers primarily in North America and Europe.

