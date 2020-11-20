Twitter
QTS Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.9% Upside

QTS Realty Trust found using ticker (QTS) now have 18 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 82 and 61 with a mean TP of 75.56. With the stocks previous close at 62.5 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 20.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 64.38 and the 200 day MA is 65.25. The company has a market cap of $4,027m. Find out more information at: http://www.qtsdatacenters.com

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. QTS owns, operates or manages 27 data centers and supports more than 1,200 customers primarily in North America and Europe.

