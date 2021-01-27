QTS Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.5% Upside

QTS Realty Trust found using ticker (QTS) have now 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 81 and 61 with a mean TP of 74.7. Now with the previous closing price of 66.99 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 11.5%. The 50 day MA is 60.84 and the 200 day MA is 64.19. The company has a market cap of $4,298m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.qtsdatacenters.com

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. QTS owns, operates or manages 27 data centers and supports more than 1,200 customers primarily in North America and Europe.