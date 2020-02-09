Qorvo, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 16.2% Upside

Qorvo, Inc. with ticker code (QRVO) have now 20 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 150 and 100 calculating the average target price we see 127.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 109.77 this would imply there is a potential upside of 16.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 113.21 and the 200 day moving average is 91.54. The market capitalisation for the company is $12,164m. Visit the company website at: http://www.qorvo.com

Qorvo, Inc. provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for smartphones and other mobile devices, defense and aerospace, Wi-Fi customer premises equipment, cellular base stations, and Internet of Things applications (IoT) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. Its products and technologies help people in connecting with each other, accessing broadband data and critical networks, transacting mobile commerce, and interacting through social media. The company offers filters, duplexers, switches, multimode/multi-band power amplifiers and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, antenna switch modules, antenna tuners, antennaplexers, and modules incorporating power amplifiers (PAs) and duplexers, as well as modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers for use in mobile devices. It also provides integrated solutions that include switch-LNA modules, variable gain amplifiers, and integrated PA Doherty modules for massive multiple-input/multiple-output systems; technologies for high-power phased array radar, electronic warfare, and communications systems, as well as compound semiconductor foundry services; Wi-Fi customer premises equipment, including routers, gateways, set-top boxes, and enterprise infrastructure; silicon complementary metal oxide semiconductor system-on-a-chip hardware, firmware, and application software that enable equipment manufacturers to develop smart home products; and automotive RF connectivity products. In addition, it offers optical modulator drivers and trans-impedance amplifiers for use in broadband cable, point-to-point radio, and very small aperture terminal applications. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers, as well as through a network of sales representative firms and distributors. Qorvo, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.