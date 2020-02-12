QinetiQ Group plc 2.3% Potential Decrease Indicated by UBS

QinetiQ Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:QQ) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at UBS. QinetiQ Group plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set a target price of 367 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a downside of -2.3% from today’s opening price of 375.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 21.4 points and increased 52.6 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 388.8 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 265.22 GBX.

QinetiQ Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 362.88 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 315.58. There are currently 567,962,378 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 819,471. Market capitalisation for LON:QQ is £2,155,985,221 GBP.