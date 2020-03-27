QinetiQ Group plc 15.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

QinetiQ Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:QQ) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. QinetiQ Group plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set their target price at 355 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 15.3% from the opening price of 308 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 64 points and decreased 53.8 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 394.4 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 232.8 GBX.

QinetiQ Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 352.43 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 322.50. There are currently 567,962,378 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,941,626. Market capitalisation for LON:QQ is £1,725,469,635 GBP.

