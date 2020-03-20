Qiagen N.V. – Consenus Indicates Potential -7.6% Downside

Qiagen N.V. found using ticker (QGEN) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 43 and 31 calculating the mean target price we have 35.45. With the stocks previous close at 38.36 this would indicate that there is a downside of -7.6%. The 50 day MA is 37.45 and the 200 day MA is 35.39. The company has a market cap of $8,666m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.qiagen.com

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions. It also provides Ingenuity Variant Analysis, an application for analysis and interpretation of human sequencing data generated with next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies; QIAGEN Clinical Insight, an evidence-based variant classification; CLC Genomics Workbench for the analysis and visualization of data from various NGS platforms; and GeneGlobe, a Web-based portal that enables researchers to search and order bioinformatics solutions and linking biological interpretation from pre-designed and custom PCR assay kits, NGS assay panels, and other products. In addition, the company offers instrumentation systems for laboratories. Its automation platforms include QIAsymphony, a modular system; QIAsymphony SP for sample preparation; QIAsymphony AS for assay setup; Rotor-Gene Q, a rotary real-time PCR cycler system; QIAstat-Dx for molecular analysis of common syndromes; GeneReader NGS System, a sample to insight NGS solution for laboratories; NeuMoDx 288 and NeuMoDx 96 for automation of higher-throughput PCR testing in clinical laboratories; and QIAcube and QIAcube connect workstations, which provides versatile solutions for automated sample processing; It serves molecular diagnostics, applied testing, pharma, and academia customers. QIAGEN N.V. has collaboration agreements with Ares Genetics and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings; Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.; NanoCellect Biomedical; DiaSorin; and Amgen Inc. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

