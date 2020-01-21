Qiagen N.V. – Consenus Indicates Potential -5.8% Downside

Qiagen N.V. with ticker code (QGEN) have now 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 41 and 28 with a mean TP of 33.69. With the stocks previous close at 35.76 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -5.8%. The day 50 moving average is 37.97 and the 200 day MA is 35.44. The market capitalisation for the company is $8,174m. Find out more information at: http://www.qiagen.com

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions. It also provides Ingenuity Variant Analysis, an application for analysis and interpretation of human sequencing data generated with next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies; QIAGEN Clinical Insight, an evidence-based variant classification; CLC Genomics Workbench for the analysis and visualization of data from various NGS platforms; and GeneGlobe, a Web-based portal that enables researchers to search and order bioinformatics solutions and linking biological interpretation from pre-designed and custom PCR assay kits, NGS assay panels, and other products. In addition, the company offers instrumentation systems for laboratories. Its automation platforms include QIAsymphony, a modular system; QIAsymphony SP for sample preparation; QIAsymphony AS for assay setup; Rotor-Gene Q, a rotary real-time PCR cycler system; QIAstat-Dx for molecular analysis of common syndromes; GeneReader NGS System, a sample to insight NGS solution for laboratories; NeuMoDx 288 and NeuMoDx 96 for automation of higher-throughput PCR testing in clinical laboratories; and QIAcube and QIAcube connect workstations, which provides versatile solutions for automated sample processing; It serves molecular diagnostics, applied testing, pharma, and academia customers. QIAGEN N.V. has collaboration agreements with Ares Genetics and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings; Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.; NanoCellect Biomedical, Inc.; DiaSorin; and Amgen Inc. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.