Qiagen N.V. – Consenus Indicates Potential -5.7% Downside

Qiagen N.V. found using ticker (QGEN) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 43 and 31 calculating the average target price we see 37.7. With the stocks previous close at 40 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -5.7%. The 50 day MA is 39.05 and the 200 day moving average is 35.93. The company has a market capitalisation of $9,163m. Company Website: http://www.qiagen.com

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories. It also provides assay content consumables, such as kits, assays, reagents, and controls for identification and analysis of sequence-specific targets, such as DNA, methylated DNA, bacterial DNA, RNA, and miRNA with various technologies, such as PCR, pyrosequencing, and hybridization in assay and array format, as well as oligonucleotide synthesis, siRNAs, and bisulfite conversion; custom-developed and configured enzymes and products; assay foundation consumables; modular PCR system, one-step molecular analysis of hard-to-diagnose syndromes, fully integrated medium to high throughput PCR test analysis, and specialized instruments; and custom laboratory and genomic services. In addition, the company offers predefined and custom next-generation sequencing gene panels (DNA and RNA), library prep kits and components, whole genome amplification, etc.; bioinformatics solutions; and human ID/forensics sample collection consumables and human ID/forensics sample collection consumables. It serves molecular diagnostics, applied testing, pharma, and academia customers. The company has collaboration agreements with Amgen Inc., CLIA-certified laboratories, and NuProbe Global. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

