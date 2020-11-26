QEP Resources – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.0% Upside

QEP Resources found using ticker (QEP) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 3.1 and 1 calculating the average target price we see 2.23. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.77 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 26.0%. The 50 day MA is 1.06 and the 200 day MA is 1.21. The market capitalisation for the company is $431m. Company Website: http://www.qepres.com

QEP Resources operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company sells oil, condensate, gas, and natural gas liquids to refiners, marketers, midstream service providers, wholesale marketers, industrial users, local distribution companies, and utility and other companies. QEP Resources was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.