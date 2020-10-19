QEP Resources – Consensus Indicates Potential 113.3% Upside

QEP Resources with ticker code (QEP) now have 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3.8 and 1 calculating the mean target price we have 2.09. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.98 this indicates there is a potential upside of 113.3%. The day 50 moving average is 1.02 while the 200 day moving average is 1.11. The market capitalisation for the company is $227m. Visit the company website at: http://www.qepres.com

QEP Resources operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company sells oil, condensate, gas, and natural gas liquids to refiners, marketers, midstream service providers, wholesale marketers, industrial users, local distribution companies, and utility and other companies. QEP Resources was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

