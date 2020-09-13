QEP Resources – Consensus Indicates Potential 108.1% Upside

QEP Resources with ticker code (QEP) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 3.8 and 1 calculating the average target price we see 2.06. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.99 this would imply there is a potential upside of 108.1%. The day 50 moving average is 1.37 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.11. The company has a market capitalisation of $233m. Company Website: http://www.qepres.com

QEP Resources operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company sells oil, condensate, gas, and natural gas liquids to refiners, marketers, midstream service providers, wholesale marketers, industrial users, local distribution companies, and utility and other companies. QEP Resources was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn