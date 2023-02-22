Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

PZ Cussons plc 35.1% potential upside indicated by Numis

Broker Ratings

PZ Cussons plc with ticker (LON:PZC) now has a potential upside of 35.1% according to Numis.



Numis set a target price of 285 GBX for the company, which when compared to the PZ Cussons plc share price of 185 GBX at opening today (22/02/2023) indicates a potential upside of 35.1%. Trading has ranged between 178 (52 week low) and 223 (52 week high) with an average of 558,311 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £806,002,812.

PZ Cussons plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the consumer goods business. The Company’s geographic segments include Europe & the Americas, Asia Pacific, Africa and Central. The Europe & the Americas segment The Europe & the Americas and Asia Pacific segments are engaged in the sale of hygiene, beauty and baby products. The Africa segment also includes the sale of hygiene, beauty and baby products as well as electrical products. The Company provides products of various categories, including Hygiene, Baby and Beauty. The Company’s hygiene brands include Joy, Carex, Imperial Leather, Original Source, Premier Cool, Haier Thermocool, Morning Fresh, Bayley’s of Bond Street, Zip, Canoe, Robb, and Radiant. Its beauty brands include St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, and Venus for You. Its baby brands include Rafferty’s Garden, Cussons Baby, and Cussons Kids.



