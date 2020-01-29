PZ Cussons plc 1.1% Potential Decrease Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

PZ Cussons plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:PZC) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. PZ Cussons plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set their target price at 190 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -1.1% from the opening price of 192.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 20.3 points and decreased 9.3 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 229.62 GBX while the 52 week low is 175 GBX.

PZ Cussons plc has a 50 day moving average of 204.04 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 208.60. There are currently 428,724,960 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 592,840. Market capitalisation for LON:PZC is £836,661,050 GBP.