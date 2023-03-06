Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Pyxis Tankers Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

Pyxis Tankers Inc. with ticker code (PXS) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7.14 and 5 with a mean TP of 6.07. With the stocks previous close at 5.8 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 4.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 5.19 and the 200 day moving average is 4.1. The market capitalisation for the company is $64m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.pyxistankers.com

The potential market cap would be $67m based on the market concensus.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of five tankers. Pyxis Tankers Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Maroussi, Greece. Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Maritime Investors Corp.

