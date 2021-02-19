Pyxis Tankers Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 91.5% Upside

Pyxis Tankers Inc. found using ticker (PXS) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1.75 and 1.39 with a mean TP of 1.57. With the stocks previous close at 0.82 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 91.5%. The 50 day MA is 0.89 while the 200 day moving average is 0.85. The market cap for the company is $17m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.pyxistankers.com

Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals. As of August 6, 2020, the company operated a fleet of five double hull product tankers. Pyxis Tankers Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.