Pyxis Tankers Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 91.5% Upside

Pyxis Tankers Inc. with ticker code (PXS) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 1.75 and 1.39 and has a mean target at 1.57. Now with the previous closing price of 0.82 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 91.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.89 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.85. The company has a market capitalisation of $17m. Company Website: http://www.pyxistankers.com

Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals. As of August 6, 2020, the company operated a fleet of five double hull product tankers. Pyxis Tankers Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.