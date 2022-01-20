Pyxis Tankers Inc. with ticker code (PXS) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1.75 and 1.39 calculating the mean target price we have 1.57. Now with the previous closing price of 0.82 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 91.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.89 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.85. The company has a market cap of $17m. Company Website: http://www.pyxistankers.com

The potential market cap would be $33m based on the market concensus.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals. As of August 6, 2020, the company operated a fleet of five double hull product tankers. Pyxis Tankers Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.