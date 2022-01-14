Pyxis Tankers Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 91.5% Upside

Pyxis Tankers Inc. with ticker code (PXS) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 1.75 and 1.39 with the average target price sitting at 1.57. With the stocks previous close at 0.82 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 91.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.89 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.85. The company has a market capitalisation of $17m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.pyxistankers.com

Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals. As of August 6, 2020, the company operated a fleet of five double hull product tankers. Pyxis Tankers Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.