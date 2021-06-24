Pyxis Tankers Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 91.5% Upside

Pyxis Tankers Inc. with ticker code (PXS) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1.75 and 1.39 and has a mean target at 1.57. Now with the previous closing price of 0.82 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 91.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.89 and the 200 day MA is 0.85. The market capitalisation for the company is $17m. Company Website: http://www.pyxistankers.com

Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals. As of August 6, 2020, the company operated a fleet of five double hull product tankers. Pyxis Tankers Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.