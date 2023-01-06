Pyxis Tankers Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 52.8% Upside

Pyxis Tankers Inc. found using ticker (PXS) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 8 and 5 calculating the mean target price we have 6.71. Now with the previous closing price of 4.39 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 52.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 5.13 and the 200 day moving average is 3.54. The market capitalisation for the company is $47m. Find out more information at: https://www.pyxistankers.com

The potential market cap would be $73m based on the market concensus.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of five tankers. Pyxis Tankers Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Maroussi, Greece. Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Maritime Investors Corp.