Pyxis Tankers Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.5% Upside

Pyxis Tankers Inc. found using ticker (PXS) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 8 and 5 and has a mean target at 6.71. Now with the previous closing price of 4.88 this would imply there is a potential upside of 37.5%. The 50 day MA is 4.58 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.24. The company has a market cap of $56m. Find out more information at: https://www.pyxistankers.com

The potential market cap would be $77m based on the market concensus.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of five tankers. Pyxis Tankers Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.