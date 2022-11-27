Pyxis Tankers Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.4% Upside

Pyxis Tankers Inc. found using ticker (PXS) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 8 and 5 with the average target price sitting at 6.71. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.92 this indicates there is a potential upside of 36.4%. The day 50 moving average is 4.5 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.18. The company has a market capitalisation of $52m. Visit the company website at: https://www.pyxistankers.com

The potential market cap would be $71m based on the market concensus.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of five tankers. Pyxis Tankers Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.