Pyxis Tankers Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.6% Upside

Pyxis Tankers Inc. found using ticker (PXS) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 8 and 5 calculating the mean target price we have 6.71. With the stocks previous close at 5.1 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 31.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.88 and the 200 day MA is 2.88. The company has a market capitalisation of $49m. Visit the company website at: https://www.pyxistankers.com

The potential market cap would be $64m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of five tankers. Pyxis Tankers Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.