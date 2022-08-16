Pyxis Tankers Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.5% Upside

Pyxis Tankers Inc. with ticker code (PXS) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 5 and 3.4 and has a mean target at 4.3. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.27 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 31.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.83 while the 200 day moving average is 2.52. The company has a market capitalisation of $34m. Find out more information at: https://www.pyxistankers.com

The potential market cap would be $45m based on the market concensus.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of five tankers. Pyxis Tankers Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.