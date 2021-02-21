Pyxis Tankers Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -14.2% Downside

Pyxis Tankers Inc. with ticker code (PXS) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 1.75 and 1.39 calculating the mean target price we have 1.57. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.83 this would indicate that there is a downside of -14.2%. The day 50 moving average is 1.21 while the 200 day moving average is 0.95. The company has a market cap of $41m. Find out more information at: http://www.pyxistankers.com

Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals. As of August 6, 2020, the company operated a fleet of five double hull product tankers. Pyxis Tankers Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.