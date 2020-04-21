Pyxis Tankers Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 169.6% Upside

Pyxis Tankers Inc. found using ticker (PXS) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2.5 and 1.75 calculating the mean target price we have 2.13. Now with the previous closing price of 0.79 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 169.6%. The 50 day MA is 0.8 while the 200 day moving average is 1.1. The market capitalisation for the company is $19m. Find out more information at: http://www.pyxistankers.com

Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals. The company operates a fleet of five double hull product tankers. Pyxis Tankers Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

