Pyxis Tankers Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 124.2% Upside

Pyxis Tankers Inc. with ticker code (PXS) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2.5 and 1.75 with a mean TP of 2.13. Now with the previous closing price of 0.95 this would imply there is a potential upside of 124.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.8 and the 200 day moving average is 1.09. The company has a market capitalisation of $20m. Find out more information at: http://www.pyxistankers.com

Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals. The company operates a fleet of five double hull product tankers. Pyxis Tankers Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

