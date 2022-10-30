PVH Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.9% Upside

PVH Corp. found using ticker (PVH) now have 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 105 and 51 calculating the average target price we see 71. Now with the previous closing price of 51.5 this would imply there is a potential upside of 37.9%. The day 50 moving average is 53.59 and the 200 day moving average is 69.79. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,413m. Find out more information at: https://www.pvh.com

The potential market cap would be $4,705m based on the market concensus.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products. The company offers its products under its own brands, such as Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner’s, Olga, Geoffrey Beene, and True&Co., as well as various other owned, licensed, and private label brands. It also licenses its own brands over various products. The company distributes its products at wholesale in department, chain, and specialty stores, as well as through warehouse clubs, mass market, and off-price and independent retailers; and through company-operated full-price, outlet stores, and concession locations, as well as through digital commerce sites. It markets its products to approximately 40 countries. PVH Corp. was founded in 1881 and is based in New York, New York.