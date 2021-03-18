PVH Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.7% Downside

PVH Corp. found using ticker (PVH) have now 19 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 130 and 90 with the average target price sitting at 103.16. Given that the stocks previous close was at 106 this indicates there is a potential downside of -2.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 97.12 and the 200 day MA is 82.34. The market cap for the company is $7,503m. Company Website: http://www.pvh.com

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men’s and women’s apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products. The company offers its products under its own brands, such as Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner’s, Olga, Geoffrey Beene, and True&Co.; and licensed brands comprising Speedo, Kenneth Cole New York, Kenneth Cole Reaction, Unlisted, a Kenneth Cole Production, MICHAEL Michael Kors, Michael Kors Collection, DKNY, and Chaps, as well as various other licensed and private label brands. It also licenses its own brands over various products. The company distributes its products at wholesale in department, chain, and specialty stores, as well as through warehouse clubs, mass market, and off-price and independent retailers; and through company-operated full-price specialty and outlet stores, as well as through digital commerce sites. PVH Corp. was founded in 1881 and is based in New York, New York.