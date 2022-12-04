PVH Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential -.9% Downside

PVH Corp. found using ticker (PVH) now have 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 105 and 51 with the average target price sitting at 72.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at 73.52 this would imply there is a potential downside of -.9%. The day 50 moving average is 53.7 and the 200 day moving average is 65.13. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,757m. Company Website: https://www.pvh.com

The potential market cap would be $4,712m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products. The company offers its products under its own brands, such as Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner’s, Olga, Geoffrey Beene, and True&Co., as well as various other owned, licensed, and private label brands. It also licenses its own brands over various products. The company distributes its products at wholesale in department, chain, and specialty stores, as well as through warehouse clubs, mass market, and off-price and independent retailers; and through company-operated full-price, outlet stores, and concession locations, as well as through digital commerce sites. It markets its products to approximately 40 countries. PVH Corp. was founded in 1881 and is based in New York, New York.