Purple Innovation – Consenus Indicates Potential 67.1% Upside

Purple Innovation found using ticker (PRPL) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 19 and 9 calculating the mean target price we have 12.8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.66 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 67.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 8.2 and the 200 day MA is 9.13. The market capitalisation for the company is $468m. Find out more information at: http://purple.com

Purple Innovation designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms. Purple Innovation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn