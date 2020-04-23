Purple Innovation – Consenus Indicates Potential 43.0% Upside

Purple Innovation found using ticker (PRPL) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 19 and 10 and has a mean target at 13.2. With the stocks previous close at 9.23 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 43.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 7.71 and the 200 day MA is 9.22. The market capitalisation for the company is $504m. Company Website: http://purple.com

Purple Innovation designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms. Purple Innovation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

