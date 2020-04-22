Purple Innovation – Consenus Indicates Potential 39.8% Upside

Purple Innovation found using ticker (PRPL) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 19 and 10 calculating the average target price we see 13.2. Now with the previous closing price of 9.44 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 39.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 7.95 while the 200 day moving average is 9.2. The market capitalisation for the company is $508m. Company Website: http://purple.com

Purple Innovation designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms. Purple Innovation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

