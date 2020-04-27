Purple Innovation – Consenus Indicates Potential 31.9% Upside

Purple Innovation found using ticker (PRPL) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 19 and 10 with the average target price sitting at 13.2. Given that the stocks previous close was at 10.01 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 31.9%. The 50 day MA is 7.41 and the 200 moving average now moves to 9.27. The company has a market capitalisation of $565m. Visit the company website at: http://purple.com

Purple Innovation designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms. Purple Innovation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

