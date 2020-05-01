Purple Innovation – Consenus Indicates Potential 23.0% Upside

Purple Innovation found using ticker (PRPL) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 19 and 10 calculating the mean target price we have 13.2. With the stocks previous close at 10.73 this would imply there is a potential upside of 23.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 7.58 and the 200 day MA is 9.37. The company has a market cap of $542m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://purple.com

Purple Innovation designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms. Purple Innovation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

