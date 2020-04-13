Purple Innovation – Consenus Indicates Potential 106.8% Upside

Purple Innovation found using ticker (PRPL) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 19 and 9 with the average target price sitting at 12.8. With the stocks previous close at 6.19 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 106.8%. The 50 day MA is 8.86 and the 200 moving average now moves to 9.13. The company has a market capitalisation of $380m. Find out more information at: http://purple.com

Purple Innovation designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms. Purple Innovation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

