Purple Innovation – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.7% Upside

Purple Innovation with ticker code (PRPL) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 40 and 32 with a mean TP of 34.9. With the stocks previous close at 28.67 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 21.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 28.58 and the 200 moving average now moves to 23.94. The company has a market cap of $1,924m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://purple.com

Purple Innovation designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms. Purple Innovation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.