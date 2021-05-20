Purple Innovation – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.7% Upside

Purple Innovation with ticker code (PRPL) have now 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 40 and 32 calculating the mean target price we have 34.9. With the stocks previous close at 28.67 this would imply there is a potential upside of 21.7%. The day 50 moving average is 28.58 and the 200 day MA is 23.94. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,924m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://purple.com

Purple Innovation designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms. Purple Innovation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.