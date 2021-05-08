Purple Innovation – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.7% Upside

Purple Innovation found using ticker (PRPL) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 40 and 32 and has a mean target at 34.9. Now with the previous closing price of 28.67 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 21.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 28.58 and the 200 day moving average is 23.94. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,924m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://purple.com

Purple Innovation designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms. Purple Innovation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.