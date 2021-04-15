Purple Innovation – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.7% Upside

Purple Innovation found using ticker (PRPL) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 40 and 32 calculating the average target price we see 34.9. Now with the previous closing price of 28.67 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 21.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 28.58 and the 200 day moving average is 23.94. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,924m. Find out more information at: http://purple.com

Purple Innovation designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms. Purple Innovation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.