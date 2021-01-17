Twitter
Purple Innovation – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.7% Upside

Purple Innovation with ticker code (PRPL) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 40 and 32 with the average target price sitting at 34.9. Now with the previous closing price of 28.67 this would imply there is a potential upside of 21.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 28.58 and the 200 day moving average is 23.94. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,924m. Visit the company website at: http://purple.com

Purple Innovation designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms. Purple Innovation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

