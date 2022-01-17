Purple Innovation – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.7% Upside

Purple Innovation with ticker code (PRPL) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 40 and 32 calculating the mean target price we have 34.9. Given that the stocks previous close was at 28.67 this would imply there is a potential upside of 21.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 28.58 and the 200 moving average now moves to 23.94. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,924m. Company Website: http://purple.com

The potential market cap would be $2,342m based on the market concensus.

Purple Innovation designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms. Purple Innovation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.