PulteGroup – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.9% Upside

PulteGroup found using ticker (PHM) have now 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 64 and 30 calculating the mean target price we have 45.77. Given that the stocks previous close was at 44.5 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 2.9%. The day 50 moving average is 45.12 and the 200 day MA is 34.67. The market capitalisation for the company is $12,148m. Visit the company website at: http://www.pultegroup.com

PulteGroup, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names. As of December 31, 2019, the company controlled 158,262 lots and 64,903 lots under land option agreements. It also arranges financing through the origination of mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; sells the servicing rights for the originated loans; and provides title insurance policies, and examination and closing services to homebuyers. The company was formerly known as Pulte Homes and changed its name to PulteGroup in March 2010. PulteGroup was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

