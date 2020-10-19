PulteGroup – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.0% Upside

PulteGroup with ticker code (PHM) now have 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 77 and 30 with the average target price sitting at 49.86. Now with the previous closing price of 48.9 this indicates there is a potential upside of 2.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 46.08 and the 200 day moving average is 37.46. The market cap for the company is $12,805m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.pultegroup.com

PulteGroup, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names. As of December 31, 2019, the company controlled 158,262 lots and 64,903 lots under land option agreements. It also arranges financing through the origination of mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; sells the servicing rights for the originated loans; and provides title insurance policies, and examination and closing services to homebuyers. The company was formerly known as Pulte Homes and changed its name to PulteGroup in March 2010. PulteGroup was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

