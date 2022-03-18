PulteGroup – Consensus Indicates Potential 40.7% Upside

PulteGroup with ticker code (PHM) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 86 and 52 and has a mean target at 65.58. Given that the stocks previous close was at 46.61 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 40.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 50.28 and the 200 day moving average is 51.63. The company has a market cap of $11,988m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.pultegroup.com

The potential market cap would be $16,868m based on the market concensus.

PulteGroup, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, luding single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names. As of December 31, 2020, the company controlled 180,352 lots, of which 91,363 were owned and 88,989 were under land option agreements. It also arranges financing through the origination of mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; sells the servicing rights for the originated loans; and provides title insurance policies, and examination and closing services to homebuyers. PulteGroup has a strategic relationship with Invitation Homes . The company was formerly known as Pulte Homes and changed its name to PulteGroup in March 2010. PulteGroup was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.