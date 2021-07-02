PulteGroup – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.6% Upside

PulteGroup found using ticker (PHM) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 93 and 59 with a mean TP of 70.7. Given that the stocks previous close was at 54.57 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 29.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 55.65 and the 200 day MA is 50.67. The market capitalisation for the company is $14,679m. Find out more information at: http://www.pultegroup.com

PulteGroup, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names. As of December 31, 2020, the company controlled 180,352 lots, of which 91,363 were owned and 88,989 were under land option agreements. It also arranges financing through the origination of mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; sells the servicing rights for the originated loans; and provides title insurance policies, and examination and closing services to homebuyers. The company was formerly known as Pulte Homes and changed its name to PulteGroup in March 2010. PulteGroup was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.